WWE: Twitter reacts as Kurt Angle reveals Jason Jordan is his son

Bengaluru, July 18: After months of speculation, last night marked the much anticipated moment where Kurt Angle was finally out to reveal his big secret to the world. It was bothering for quite a long now as well as creating a disturbance to the WWE fans, as well, every week.

Much speculation was going on around the WWE Universe over the matter and the Raw General Manager was finally out to the middle of the ring to disclose it, publicly. He started by saying that he hopes that after the career-changing announcement, his family will support him.

He went on to say that during his college days she used to date a young woman. The relationship continued for a while before they parted ways. But, that produced a baby boy who was completely unknown about his father’s identity. The baby was adopted by somebody and brought up.

Eventually, the baby had a nag of becoming a WWE wrestler, someday and he did. Kurt Angle then disclosed the identity of his child who is none other than the former Smackdown tag team champion, Jason Jordan from American Alpha. He showed up on Raw to meet his father and it became quite an emotional moment for the duo.

On an interesting note, Chad Gable, the other half of American Alpha was completely unaware of this fact and gave his surprising reaction on Twitter. Plus, we don’t know about who Jason Jordan’s mother is and that might be revealed, later.

I am proud to be Gold-Blooded!! — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) July 18, 2017

Ummmmm..... what? — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) July 18, 2017

From now onwards, it is expected that we will get to see Jordan performing on Raw rather than on Smackdown and there’s some serious jeopardy of Gable’s future since he might get split from his partner.

Meanwhile, the entire WWE Universe was shocked to learn the truth and reacted on Twitter:

If you can't see the resemblance between @RealKurtAngle and his son @JasonJordanJJ get your eyes checked #Raw — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 18, 2017

Stay tuned to #WWE #RAW Next Week as a returning Rey Mysterio comes clean too. pic.twitter.com/69HSfYHiez — Deagle (@Deserteagle814) July 18, 2017

When Jordan found out the truth: pic.twitter.com/mvBhfO6M9b — #PHENOMENAL JEC03 🇺🇸 (@JamieChristoph9) July 18, 2017

How I Met Your Mother pic.twitter.com/hYtJKo1d3Q — 4-4-4-4-LIFE (@H0undsOfJustice) July 18, 2017

OneIndia News