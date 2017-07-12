WWE: Twist in Paige-Del Rio relationship after the latter was detained by Orlando police

Bengaluru, July 12: The twists and turns in the relationship between Paige and Alberto Del Rio know no bound. The status of their relationship is in serious doubt as an audio clip was released by TMZSports which clearly indicates that they are not on good terms, indeed.

It was earlier reported that a few days ago an argument broke out between the two of them when they visited the Orlando Water Park to spend sometimes. Several sources reported that the couple broke up on that night.

However, Paige tweeted out to declare that everything is ok between the two of them. Now, the latest clip from TMZ is said to be the same one from the argument which allegedly took place at the Orlando International Airport on last Sunday (July 9).

WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

Please leave us alone. That's it. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

A case was filed against the current GFW Champion, afterward with the accusation of Domestic Violence. Although not clarified, it is said to be due to his action towards the former WWE Divas Champion. The interrogation process is still going on. If required, then Del Rio might get arrested in near future.

However, Paige posted yet another tweet claiming that it has nothing to do with their relationship. Rather, a woman was bothering both of them and threw her drink on Del Rio to get him angry.

But, if we hear actual the conversation which was recorded by a fan who was also the eyewitness of the incident, it is clear that all is not well between the two of them. The conversation goes something like this:

Alberto: "Call the cops. Let's do it. Get the cops."

Paige: "Just stay out of my life. Leave me the f*ck alone. I’m trying to get away from you."

Alberto: "I'm pressing charges against you."

Paige: “Press charges….press charges…it gets me the f*** away from you”

The love of my life right there, counting my lucky stars ✨ that I have the man of my dreams ❤️😍 @PrideOfMexico #MyHero pic.twitter.com/lStC0yc8zA — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 7, 2017

The witness also revealed that there were no third parties involved in the incident. Rather, it was Paige and Del Rio who was arguing with each other. Afterward, Paige stormed off the scene.

The Impact Wrestling promotion also addressed the incident stating that they are going to help the prime champion in their business with as much as possible providing with the legal help. The situation is not clear since Paige is likely pretending to be happy with the Mexican Aristocrat.

OneIndia News