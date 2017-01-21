WWE: Trish Stratus welcomed her second child to the world

Bengaluru, Jan 21: As reported by Trish Stratus’s own website, she has given birth to a second child last week on January 14th. The baby girl was named Madison Patricia.

Trish has another baby boy named Maximus Stratus Fisico with her husband, Ron Fisico. Trish has successfully delivered the child in the Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, Ontario. Both the mother and child are said to be well.

We knew Trish was dealing with pregnancy for quite a few long. We were just getting updates from her official website and her twitter handle which has finally given the good news.

She's here... https://t.co/lkknQNT0qY pic.twitter.com/C1mBJIBnLA — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) January 19, 2017

This pregnancy caused her from returning to in-ring action during last year’s 2016. As reported by Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Trish was contacted by the WWE creative to have a one-off match against Asuka at the NXT Takeover: Toronto since it would take place from her hometown.

However, the programs around her got canceled after the legendary women’s wrestler let WWE know her inability to compete inside the ring.

She was replaced by another returning Diva, Mickie James at the event who has now joined Smackdown Live.

Trish joined WWE in the year 2000 when as the manager of test & Albert when she was basically a supermodel.

WWE wanted to use her more for the eye-candy purposes but eventually, she was promoted to the in-ring capacity with the fans backing her.

During her seven-year span in WWE which ended in 2006, she won the women’s championship for seven times.

In the process, she was able to earn the tag of the greatest woman performer in the WWE. We want to congratulate the WWE Hall of Famer for welcoming the new child and have a great life ahead. Take a look at the following tweets to learn how excited she was during the pregnancy period.

I got all I need right here... my baby boy, my baby girl brewing in my belly and the man who snapped this shot... https://t.co/sfQjoJZE1S pic.twitter.com/9w6R2IdKN6 — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) January 1, 2017

Loving Huggies #NoBabyUnhugged initiative. When my baby girl is born she will be placed on me asap for her first hug https://t.co/6Dvm8Mzv6o pic.twitter.com/rZF46LwvC7 — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) January 13, 2017

Can't believe I'm in the homestretch guys! Just posted a q&a about this pregnancy, cravings & my baby girls' name 💞https://t.co/aFMxHRtig2 pic.twitter.com/XYS8bBs4e3 — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) January 14, 2017

Max saying goodbye to my bump. He's so proud and excited that he is going to be a big brother. I'm a bit emotional...https://t.co/WKW1V7Oa6S pic.twitter.com/KvWzWAwfga — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) January 14, 2017

