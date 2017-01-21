WWE: Trish Stratus welcomed her second child to the world

Former WWE Diva Trish Stratus has another baby boy named Maximus Stratus Fisico with her husband, Ron Fisico.

Written by: Raja
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Bengaluru, Jan 21: As reported by Trish Stratus’s own website, she has given birth to a second child last week on January 14th. The baby girl was named Madison Patricia.

Trish has another baby boy named Maximus Stratus Fisico with her husband, Ron Fisico. Trish has successfully delivered the child in the Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, Ontario. Both the mother and child are said to be well.

Trish Stratus (Image courtesy: wwe.com)
Trish Stratus (Image courtesy: wwe.com)

We knew Trish was dealing with pregnancy for quite a few long. We were just getting updates from her official website and her twitter handle which has finally given the good news.

This pregnancy caused her from returning to in-ring action during last year’s 2016. As reported by Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Trish was contacted by the WWE creative to have a one-off match against Asuka at the NXT Takeover: Toronto since it would take place from her hometown.

However, the programs around her got canceled after the legendary women’s wrestler let WWE know her inability to compete inside the ring.

She was replaced by another returning Diva, Mickie James at the event who has now joined Smackdown Live.

Trish joined WWE in the year 2000 when as the manager of test & Albert when she was basically a supermodel.

WWE wanted to use her more for the eye-candy purposes but eventually, she was promoted to the in-ring capacity with the fans backing her.

During her seven-year span in WWE which ended in 2006, she won the women’s championship for seven times.

In the process, she was able to earn the tag of the greatest woman performer in the WWE. We want to congratulate the WWE Hall of Famer for welcoming the new child and have a great life ahead. Take a look at the following tweets to learn how excited she was during the pregnancy period.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

wwe, wwe raw, sports

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2017, 12:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 21, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 