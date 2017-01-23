WWE: Triple H's warning for Seth Rollins

Bengaluru, Jan 23: Triple H confronting Seth Rollins inside the WWE ring has been on the hold ever since the month of August.

It was two weeks after Summerslam when a fatal-4-way match took place to crown a new Universal Champion. Triple H returned in the middle of that chaos and turned on Rollins to shock the world.

He connected with the pedigree to cost Rollins the championship and literally handed it to Kevin Owens.

Ever since then the fans are dreaming when this storyline will be carried forward with the Game returning to television.

Rollins has called out his former mentor multiple times on the television but Triple H did not respond in any of those until this time when he appeared in an interview with Fox Sports.

He appeared on a show called 'Wrestling Compadres’ and was asked about his silence regarding the matter.

He was further questioned that whether Rollins will have to visit the WWE Headquarters to find him. The Cerebral Assassin went straight to send his supposed Wrestlemania opponent a clear warning.

This was his comments: m“Apparently not. Yeah, no. Look, sometimes you just go to the obvious places, and you go out in front of the camera and you try to call a guy out and appeal to his manhood that he will come out and fight you like a man. None of that stuff bothers me.

I’m okay with not getting my suit dirty and just sitting in the back a little bit. But at some point in time, be careful what you wish for.”

Now, this is why the 14 time World champion is a veteran. He actually appeared in the interview as the WWE COO and EVP of the talent relations but did not think twice to get into his kayfabe mode when asked something about on-screen storylines.

Although he did not give any hint of his return soon to the WWE TV, it is rumoured that he will be appearing at the Royal Rumble PPV to cost Rollins his spot. This will finally start the Wrestlemania feud for which the fans have been waiting for months.

OneIndia News