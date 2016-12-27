Triple H plans to bring Ronda Rousey to WWE

Bengaluru, Dec 27: Ronda Rousey has been one of those constant names through the entire year who were being speculated for return.

She’s been on-and-off for the Wrestlemania season for a couple of years. With her in-ring conflict with Stephanie McMahon being intact, WWE teased Ronda joining WWE for more than one occasion.

Recently, WWE COO and the VP of the Talent relations, Triple H talked to UK Sun’s Daily Star about Ronda’s possibility of joining WWE in the upcoming times.

He said that Ronda had other projects in hand but she is on a good term with them. Considering that anything is possible in WWE, we can never say no to the former bantamweight champion showing up in the WWE for a couple of matches. This is what his exact comments were:

“I know that she’s a massive fan. I know that she had a wonderful time when she worked with us in the past and I know we’ve talked about doing things in the future.

Right now Ronda is focused on unfinished things in the UFC. I know she has a lot of other projects in the works. But, never say never in the WWE – we have a great relationship and we’ll see where it goes.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H03pwB9pxb0

Ronda made her presence felt at Wrestlemania 31 by featuring in a segment with the Rock and the Authority.

Ronda helped the Great One to shove both of them down from the ring. This led to a constant speculation of Stephanie seeking revenge against Ronda in near future. Even Stephanie herself teased about the possibility in recent past.

The speculation further spread after Ronda said that her bout against Amanda Nunes might be her last in UFC.

She wished to become a WWE Divas champions in the past and hence we are still expecting her big time to show up in the WWE.

As per previous reports, if not with Stephanie McMahon then we might get a Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte match at Wrestlemania 33 for the Women’s championship.

OneIndia News