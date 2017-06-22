WWE: Triple H invites Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on Raw

Bengaluru, June 22: As a prelude to their iconic showdown in the month of August, both Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather received invitations to feature in the WWE programming. This is to hype up their ultimate battle in the most watched television programming all over the world.

In a recent interview with a channel in England Sky Sports News, he invited both the behemoths to appear on Monday Night Raw ahead of their fight.

This will not only help to know more people about their 'once in a lifetime’ battle but also pull the ratings for the show.

In case you don’t’ know, WWE holds the rank of number one and two when it comes to the longest running weekly episodic television shows in history.

The flagship show of WWE Raw is the number one with more than 1250 episodes whereas Smackdown is just behind it with an amount of 900 plus.

Now, once Wrestlemania season is gone the shows have to fight hard in order to keep the TV ratings steady.

With the bigger names being on a hiatus it’s never an easy task. Hence, an appearance of these two behemoths might work wonder for them.

This will not only be a benefit to WWE but also for these two great athletes considering that WWE Raw is watched in every corner of the world. Plus, none of them are unfamiliar with the WWE programming, as well.

In the year 2008, Floyd Mayweather had a match against Big Show at Wrestlemania 24 to pick up a 'wonder win'.

In the case of Conor McGregor, WWE is trying to rope him for quite sometimes but that is not happening since he is still bound by his UFC contract. The one-off appearance at Wrestlemania 33 was also cancelled.

Mayweather is a clear favourite in this Clash of the Titans. He is looking forward to keeping his winning streak intact and advance to 50-0.

Despite being the dual champion in the Mixed Martial Arts industry, McGregor has the least experience when it comes to boxing. So, the Notorious One’s win will be considered as a wonder.

OneIndia News