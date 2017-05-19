WWE: Triple H to headline Summerslam PPV against Finn Balor

Bengaluru, May 19: Triple H is away from WWE TV ever since Wrestlemania has passed by. For the last few of years, he only returns to in-ring competition for the biggest event of the year.

The rest of the year he keeps himself busy with the backstage duties that are handed to him from Vince McMahon.

The Boss is sidelining himself from day-to-day tasks in the company considering his growing age. He does not wish to travel with the rosters anymore like it used to be, previously. So, it’s Triple H who remains the in-charge of the Gorilla position and contents on live television.

In the meantime, he finds a way to return back to WWE programming for putting over new talents. For the last couple of years, he was defeated by Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, consecutively.

This led to the burning question that Finn Balor might be the next in line for him considering these are the guys handpicked by him.

Several speculations have already suggested that Triple H vs. Balor has the most chances to happen at Wrestlemania.

However, the program between the two might just get preponed considering an update from former WWE superstar, Billy Graham. These veterans do have some insider scoops from the creative.

So, he took his Facebook account to post an update stating that the dream match might take place at Summerslam.

Here is his statement: “HHH being the consummate professional, puts over the younger talent on the biggest stage of them all, mania. HHH put over Roman Reigns at mania 32 and Seth Rollins at mania 33.

"He has not been seen onstage since # 33, I believe. I predict that he will get ready for Summerslam on Aug. 20th, 2017 and put over Finn Balor. That makes him a team player to me. Any thoughts anyone ????”

This certainly does stand a chance considering that at next year’s Wrestlemania, he might renew his rivalry with Kurt Angle.

A fallout is bound to come at a certain point between the commissioner Stephanie McMahon and the GM, Angle. This will drag Triple H into the storyline, for sure.

Plus, this year will mark the 30th anniversary of the Summerslam event in Brooklyn, New York. So, we can certainly expect bigger announcements in the near future involving The Cerebral Assassin of the WWE.

OneIndia News