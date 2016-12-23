WWE: Top 5 rumours of this week - December 23, 2016

Bengaluru, Dec 23: WWE Roadblock saw a successful outing last Sunday. It also gave us plenty of speculations, going forward. However, the rumour mill has come up with some other news apart from the PPV. It surely sounds very interesting for WWE’s future.

Let us take a look at this week's top 5 WWE rumours.

A triple threat feud for the WWE championship

It was stated earlier that John Cena might be added to the WWE championship picture after his return. Interestingly, Dolph Ziggler is also being involved in the picture, last week. Ziggler is supposed to stay in the title hunt even in the year 2017, as well. As reported by cagesideseats.com, the championship feud might become three-way once Cena starts chasing his 16th WWE championship.

Finn Balor to win Royal Rumble

The Demon King’s injury was a major disappointment for WWE after Summerslam. Apparently, WWE is planning to bring him back right into the title picture after return. So, yibada.com suggested that what better way to bring him back to the Universal championship picture by letting him win the Royal Rumble match. This will pave the way for him for the Wrestlemania main event, perhaps against Kevin Owens.

Randy Orton to turn on against Wyatt

Ever since Randy Orton joined the Wyatt family, it has become dominant than ever. However, a guy like Orton can’t be part of a faction for a long time. Hence, the alliance will end at some point. Yibada.com reported that the Viper will soon show his true colors to the Wyatt family. This might cause a big match at Wrestlemania between the two of them.

CM Punk returning to Smackdown

@thegiftofbeau yes of course. It's a huge secret though so kayfabe, briz. — Coach (@CMPunk) December 14, 2016

Smackdown Live will be hosted at the All-State Arena in Chicago on December 27th. The night will see John Cena’s return to action after more than two months. Since the city hosting the night is CM Punk’s home, many speculate that he will return to WWE running Cena’s moment. Even Punk himself teased the same on twitter. However, Punk returning to WWE is far from reality with a lawsuit still filed against him.

Undertaker’s final match at Wrestlemania

According to a report from cagesideseats.com, Wrestlemania 33 will mark the end of the Undertaker’s illustrious career. The source also said that Undertaker has done the hip surgery only to feature one more time at next year’s Wrestlemania. As of now, either AJ Styles or John Cena is the most probable opponent to be his opponent at Mania. However, the storyline might change if he shows up on Smackdown in January 2017.

OneIndia News