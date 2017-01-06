WWE Top 5 Rumours of this week: January 6, 2017

New Delhi, Jan 6: New Year comes with new hopes for the wrestling fans. As 2017 started, the WWE Universe is gearing up for the big things to come along with the Road to Wrestlemania kick-starting on January 29th.

Prior to that, there are some rumours with new signings from TNA, next year’s Wrestlemania location, possible switches between the brands and more. Take a look at them.





Wrestlemania 34 to take place at New Orleans

WWE lets us know about the Wrestlemania venues at least one year early. Hence, in due course, we will know where Wrestlemania 34 will take place.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill suggests that next year the biggest event will return to New Orleans from where the 30th edition took place. Previously, the speculation was that Minneapolis, Minnesota will earn the honor of hosting it from the US Bank arena, next year.

John Cena to turn heel

The Twitter exchange between John Cena and Roman Reigns created a huge buzz around the WWE universe. According to them, this is the indication of the franchise of the company finally turning heel.

Prior to this, Cena returned to Smackdown live and cut a promo that was much heel-ish. He claimed that he will challenge for the WWE title just because he’s John Cena.

Such type of words were least expected from the 15-time world champion and a possible heel turn is reserved for him, going forward.

Sasha Banks to move to Smackdown



The speculation regarding Sasha Banks moving to Smackdown started after a fan asked her that when she’s going to get the title around her waist. In return, Sasha replied that “I hope it’s blue.” It’s a clear indication that the Legit Boss of the WWE might move to the blue brand in near future. During WWE Draft, Sasha accepted that she was willing to join Smackdown Live since her icons like Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero or Rey Mysterio was a big part of the blue brand.

Drew Galloway to return to WWE

Drew McIntyre aka Galloway has been underutilized during his stint with the WWE. He has achieved tremendous success after leaving WWE and becoming the TNA champion.

His contract with TNA is up for expiring, next month and the reports from Inquisitr.com suggests that WWE has contacted him to re-sign with them. With the huge star power that he has right now, he will be a great addition to the main roster as well as NXT.

The New Day is facing backstage heat

The New Day might have dropped the tag team titles but they still are the hottest property in the WWE, today. However, a recent report suggested that they are facing a lot of backstage heat, nowadays.

This is due to Big E’s joke on live television a couple of weeks ago. While mentioning Ric Flair’s 16th world title reigns, he said that Charlotte will be breaking it in a month. This was out of the script and WWE was not happy with it. They have edited the part out in their Youtube channel, as well.

