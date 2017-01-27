WWE Top 5 rumours of this week: January 27, 2017

New Delhi, Jan 27: This is the last time when we are reporting the rumours from latest WWE grapevine before Royal Rumble.

This year's Rumble is said to be the biggest in the history of the event with power names like Goldberg, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and many more already inside it.

So, imagine if any big surprise entrants would enter to make it even bigger. This week, the rumour mill is giving hints to the possible winner of the Rumble match and the direction that WWE might take aftermath.

Have a look at those:

Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles planned for Wrestlemania

A plethora of rumours previously suggested that Kurt Angle might enter the Rumble match itself. But, given that it is already star-studded and at this point, Kurt has nothing to do with championships, he might end up getting a couple of dream matches.

AJ Styles is his handpicked one whom he would like to wrestle. He has disclosed it multiple times calling the Phenomenal One, the greatest wrestler of this generation. With Styles still not having a confirmed opponent, this might be in creative’s book to take place at Wrestlemania.

Goldberg to win the Royal Rumble

As of now, the betting odds are with Goldberg who is considered to win the Royal Rumble match. In that case, Brock Lesnar is expected to win the Universal Championship in due course to set up a title match at Wrestlemania.

Furthermore, rumors also suggest that a triple threat match among Goldberg, Lesnar and Roman Reigns might also be on the card to take place at Wrestlemania.

Emmalina to debut after Royal Rumble

After months of speculation, the rumour mill is suggesting that Emmalina is set to debut on the very next day of Royal Rumble on Raw. She is said to change a lot of equations in the championship picture. Charlotte is supposed to retain her title at the Rumble event to set up a final bout between her and Bayley at Wrestlemania.

Till then, Bayley might get involved in a short storyline with the returning Emmalina to earn the rightful contender-ship for the Women’s championship, once again.

Goldberg vs. Big Show to happen at Fastlane





It is being heavily rumoured that Goldberg will be the main event of WWE Fastlane PPV. But, if he is out from the championship picture then he is all set to get a warm-up match before his big bout at Wrestlemania.

The supposed opponent for him at the Raw-exclusive PPV is Big Show who is in great shape, right now. The giant is scheduled to face Shaquille O’Neil at the grandest stage of them all.

Teddy Long and Christian will be inducted into the Hall of Fame





Following Kurt Angle’s inclusion to the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017, it’s evident that we will get some more names added to it. Teddy Long is said to be the one amongst those. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest Smackdown General Managers in the history of the company.

Furthermore, two-time world champion Christian might also join him into the elite club. Edge is said to be a busy night on March 31st since his wife Beth Phoenix’s name will also be on the list.

