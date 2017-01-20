WWE Top 5 rumour of this week: January 20, 2017

New Delhi, Jan 20: As we are gradually approaching towards the Royal Rumble PPV, the number of rumours are also increasing. This is that time of the year when Wrestlemania season gradually starts to pick up.

So, the rumours regarding new feuds and returns of big names to the company are evident.

This week we got a hint towards Shane McMahon’s Wrestlemania opponent, the superstar who holds the maximum number of chances to win Royal Rumble and more. Have a look at those.

AJ Styles Vs Shane McMahon planned for Wrestlemania



Considering the star power he brings while competing inside the ring, Shane McMahon will be given a money match at this year’s Wrestlemania, as well.

As per reports from cagesideseats.com, AJ Styles will be pitted against the Smackdown commissioner. The storyline will evolve after Styles lose his WWE title against Cena and starts complaining about it to the Smackdown authority to set up this match.

Paige’s return to be delayed further

Paige is said to be recovering from her neck surgery, gradually. As per previous assumptions, she should be back post-Wrestlemania season. Considering the sensitivity of her neck concussion it will not be possible for her to make a comeback prior to Wrestlemania. Furthermore, WWE wants to go slow with her after so much went down between the two parties over the past year. It will be interesting in which capacity she would be used.



The Undertaker to win the Royal Rumble

Beating all the odds, Undertaker is back and looks all set to main event Wrestlemania once again as the rumour mill suggests that he is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble. This certainly opens up the chance of a Taker vs. Cena match at Mania if Cena wins WWE championship at Royal Rumble. AJ Styles vs. Taker is also a probability. Furthermore, if Reigns wins the Universal Championship then Taker might open up the possibility of a match against him at Wrestlemania.

Goldberg-Brock Lesnar to be the main event of Wrestlemania 33

We will be having several A matches at the Wrestlemania 33 show. Generally, the prime WWE championship match closes the show signifying it is the main event of the night.

However, reports from cagesideseats.com suggested that this year will be an exception since the non-title bout between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar is considered to be the main event of the night. The animosity between these two will cross all the limits before we get to the biggest event of the year and this one will be the money match for WWE.

WWE to arrange more tournaments on WWE Network

After successfully holding the United Kingdom championship tournament, WWE is planning to follow it up with some more. The women’s tournament is on the card for many days. So, it will happen in due course. In addition, WWE wants to hold similar tournaments to crown champions from Asia and Latin America, as well. This would also help them to find out new talents all over the world and also expand their brand, globally.

