WWE Top 5 Rumour of this week: January 13, 2017

New Delhi, Jan 13: The first two weeks of the year 2017 was quite a memorable one. We have got big episodes from both Raw and Smackdown which started the build ups to the Royal Rumble PPV.

Plus, there were a successful event of Wrestle Kingdom 11 in Japan which put a bigger chip on WWE’s shoulder in order to set up a bigger Wrestlemania.

The biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world is trying all that it could, going forward in this year.

Here’re the top 5 rumours of this week:

Samoa Joe to debut at Royal Rumble

Samoa Joe is taking some time off from NXT after his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura is over. Although, he is being advertised for the NXT events post-Royal Rumble PPV, he is rumoured to make his main roster debut at the Royal Rumble PPV to create the same kind of impact that AJ Styles did last year.

Samoa is supposedly joining the Smackdown brand to start a dream feud with John Cena. This is perhaps going to happen after Cena wins the WWE championship from Styles.

Brock Lesnar moving to Smackdown Live

As per the ban from USADA, Lesnar will not be able to compete inside the Octagon for the entire year of 2017. This means he will only be seen in the WWE. Now, he is done with almost all the names present in the Raw roster and hence might just move to the Smackdown brand in near future.

The speculations started wild after he was advertised from a Smackdown live event in the month of March. It is needless to say, the blue brand will be getting a major shake-up to such a big name like Lesnar by their side.

Goldberg vs. Strowman feud is in store

WWE is nurturing many options for Goldberg, going forward. As a prove, they have teased Braun Strowman as his potential opponent for the future after The Myth put him down with a spear alongside Reigns.

WWE posted the above picture on Facebook stating, "Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman would be one MONSTER of a dream match!" The intention of WWE is clear that they are trying to understand the fans’ mind to get the best option while picking up options for Goldberg.

John Cena-Nikki Bella to share on-screen storyline

Cena and Nikki’s relationship is open to public since the start of Total Divas reality show. However, it is yet to come on WWE TV. As per the rumours, WWE will soon utilize both of them in a storyline after seeing the success they have got with the Miz-Maryse or Dean Ambrose-Renee Young relationship.

The speculations also say that Cena will be turning heel with this relationship drama since Nikki is able to generate some natural heat from the fans when it comes to her saga with John Cena.



Enzo Amore is suffering from an injury





After digesting a couple of beatdowns from Rusev, Enzo was spotted sitting on wheelchairs on Raw. We thought it was due to adjust the storylines and there’s no real injury. However a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that he is indeed suffering from a knee injury and hence was prohibited from in-ring competition. To heel from the knee injury, quickly, he is using the wheelchair.

OneIndia News