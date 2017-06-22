WWE TLC 2017: Schedule announced for the month of October

Bengaluru, June 22: Ever since its inception back in the year 2009, the TLC gimmick has been one of the most popular PPVs of all time.

The audience just loved this one night of the year where every match is contested under the circumstances of Tables or Ladders or Chairs.

Previously, WWE used to arrange some one-off TLC matches for various PPV events.

However, the popularity of this special kind of match got increasing and the company started the tradition of holding an entire PPV with this gimmick.

Under the rule of this match, each of the items from the stated weapons is considered legal.

This year will mark the 9th edition of the WWE TLC PPV. The venue of the show has recently confirmed its return in the month of October.

It will be hosted by the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on the 22nd of October. It will be a Raw-exclusive event unlike to the previous year.

Just announced: @WWE TLC PAY-PER-VIEW on Sun, Oct 22! 1st PPV in the Twin Cities in 2+ years! On sale Fri at 10am. https://t.co/uXllld4Wvn pic.twitter.com/kdy1UrJYHS — Target Center (@TargetCenterMN) June 19, 2017

TLC has always been a dual brand PPV since its beginning with matches from both the brands. But, it was organised a Smackdown-exclusive PPV following the brand split, last year. So, the schedule of the PPV has been altered.

Another thing is to be noted is that it is for the very first time since its innovation that TLC will not be held in December.

For the last eight times, it was either the final or the penultimate PPV in a WWE calendar year. But, this year it will witness a premature return.

With this announcement, we have three PPVs confirmed after Summerslam which are No Mercy in September, TLC in October and Survivor Series in November. The first one after Summerslam is going to be yet another Raw-special night instead of Smackdown.

It means that the blue brand might get to host last year’s Raw-exclusive events like Hell in a Cell or Clash of Champions events.

Also, a slot being empty in the month of December, we can expect a new PPV to get inserted into the schedule, as well.

OneIndia News