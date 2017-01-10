WWE: The Undertaker was seen in action once Raw went off the air

Bengaluru, Jan 10: The rumours were spread by the WWE from last week onwards that the Undertaker would be present during this week’s Monday Night Raw.

He was expected to make a blockbuster announcement in the city of New Orleans where his Wrestlemania streak was broken.

Indeed we have heard one slobber-knocker from him when he said that he is willing to return to the main event scene for one more time.

Plus, he will be entering into the 130th annual Royal Rumble match at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

This will be after a long time since he has competed in the prestigious Rumble match. He was not done with the announcement only as WWE kept a big surprise for the fans in attendance in the arena.

@WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/BiM7enXQh6 — Sisco.🤖 (@TheDudeSisco) January 10, 2017

We went off the air with Jericho winning the United States title from Roman Reigns. They were still celebrating with the newly won United States title inside the ring as the Undertaker’s gong hit and the arena went dark.

The Phenome appeared inside the ring to confront Jeri-KO to a huge pop from the crowd. Jeri-KO took a mic in hand and did some trash talking with the Phenome. Owens even said that Undertaker is his mother’s favorite wrestler.

Undertaker remerges to stare down Jericho and Owens in Post Raw segment!!! #Raw #RawNewOrleans #WWE pic.twitter.com/WhQWKNVj1j — Wrestle Reed (@wrestlereed) January 10, 2017

After Raw went of the air

Undertaker comes out and Chokeslam Owens & Jericho ,

Buried the New US Champ - Jericho pic.twitter.com/qSQ9xOrPpy — Nishant Verma (@verma1nishant) January 10, 2017

But, Taker was in no mood for having fun. Owens pushed his best friend to Taker who converted it into a chokeslam.

Owens wanted to get rid of the Deadman but he got caught too and hit with a chokeslam. Undertaker finished the segment by burying both the champions.

You can check some of the footages from the segment shared by the fans on social media.

OneIndia News