WWE: The Undertaker undergoes surgery, may never wrestle again

Bengaluru, May 10: It was reported earlier that The Undertaker was spotted at the renowned David H Koch Pavilion hospital in the New York City.

The reason behind it was said to be the due hip surgery which was giving him trouble for quite sometimes.

Dave Meltzer of the Observer previously pointed out the uncomfortable movements of The Undertaker directing that the surgery is inevitable.

It might prepone his retirement as well since the operation needed to take place once Wrestlemania is done.

Now, as per the reports from 434.com’s Facebook page, The Undertaker went under the knives, successfully.

The entire process was kept under the wrap, as speculated earlier keeping full professionalism, intact. This is why the mentioned hospital was said to be the number one in Orthopedics in the United States.

There will be a major impact on Taker’s daily life following this surgery. He will have to undergo some major physical therapies till he gets to stand properly, again.

He will not be able to twist his legs or hip portion or to run. This rule should be followed for the next six months or more considering the progress in the medical therapy.

The reports also confirmed that there’s no way that The Undertaker might get back to the squared circle, ever again.

Here are the details of the precautions given on WebMD

“For anywhere from six to 12 months after hip replacement surgery, pivoting or twisting on the involved leg should be avoided.

"You should also not cross the involved leg past the midline of the body nor turn the involved leg inward and you should not bend at the hip past 90 degrees. This includes both bending forward at the waist and squatting.”

With that being said, it’s quite clear why The Undertaker has left his in-ring gears inside the ring at Wrestlemania. It was a clear indication that his WWE career was over.

Hmmmm....at least I had a good hair day (for me)! #myheart 💙 A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on May 7, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Undertaker’s wife, Michelle McCool has noticed the leaked pictures and news of his husband’s surgery and noted it sarcastically on her Instagram account. She did not drop any hint of the surgery, at all.

For now, we want to wish the Deadman to recover as early as possible. After entertaining us for more than 25 years, he deserves to get some quality family time to the fullest.

OneIndia News