WWE: The Undertaker spotted in New York for hip surgery

Bengaluru, May 5: The Undertaker is considered to be the best mythical character that the sports entertainment industry has ever witnessed. But, we should keep in mind that it was a human being (Mark William Calaway) who played the role. Hence, he is not someone invincible and the battle scars have got him real bad.

WWE's European tour schedule

Prior to this year's Wrestlemania, rumours broke out suggesting that the Undertaker’s hip is in real bad shape and he needs to undergo an imminent surgery. The inefficiency in his movement was spotted during his appearance at the Royal Rumble event.

However, there was no way that WWE was planning Wrestlemania without him. Now that, the event has passed by and more importantly, he is retired from in-ring competition, the much-anticipated hip surgery might take place, soon.

It was reported by "The Sun" that The Undertaker was spotted in New York City with his wife, Michelle McColl for the upcoming surgery. He might have attended a session with doctors at the David H. Koch hospital where the surgery would take place.

No schedule of the hip surgery was leaked on the internet at the time of this writing since WWE wants to keep this operation under the wrap, as much possible. As per the pictures surfaced on the internet, it is safe to say that Michelle will stay by her husband during the treatment process.

The rehab process is also going to take a long time and will be done, secretly. The David H. Koch hospital is number one in orthopedics in all of the United States. It is quite clear that WWE is arranging the best way possible for the Phenome.

With that being said, it is quite certain that The Undertaker is over with his wrestling career. Since no official announcement of the retirement has come, till date, some of the fans expected to see him back.

But, a hip surgery does not allow a wrestler to step inside the ring, anymore. It makes the lower back portion of a wrestler even worse. We give the Deadman all our best wishes for the recovery process so that he can spend some quality family time in the retired life.

OneIndia News