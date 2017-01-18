WWE: Undertaker’s wife reveals his caring side on social media

Bengaluru, Jan 18: As WWE fans, we grew up watching the Undertaker bringing the dark side to the ring.

He is known as the Phenome who comes along with such an aura around himself that no one in the history of sports entertainment has been able to deliver. It will not be wrong if the Undertaker is considered as the greatest superstar of all time.

Now, very few of us actually know that he has a caring side of him. He is a caring husband and a father, too.

He is married to former WWE Women’s champion, Michelle McCool. After getting divorced with first wife Sarah in 2007, Taker started dating Michelle which culminated in a wedding in June 2010.

Recently, Michelle took her Instagram handle to let us know how caring and lovable her husband is in real life. Going in contrast from kayfabe, she revealed that even at this age, Taker still draws her bath every night.

Furthermore, he occasionally leaves her love notes which kept her gushing over it. This truly shows how lovable Taker is and how much impact he does have over his family.

The Undertaker resurfaced on Monday Night Raw declaring his entrance at this year’s Royal Rumble match.

This will be the first time since his win back in 2007 that he will be entering the match. This is also supposed to be his last Rumble match considering he is in the twilight phase of his career.

This also is fuelling up the speculations over his Wrestlemania opponent with the likes of Goldberg, Braun Strowman or Roman Reigns from Raw.

On the other hand, he was originally scheduled to face either John Cena or AJ Styles at Wrestlemania from Smackdown.

The rumour mill suggested that he was originally supposed to be the WWE champion heading towards Wrestlemania.

Alamodome would have marked his 9th world championship reign but the booking regarding him got abruptly changed in recent past. We have to wait sometimes more to finally know his Wrestlemania opponent.

OneIndia News