WWE: The Undertaker’s return put on hold

Bengaluru, Dec 23: The 900th episode of Smackdown Live has seen the return of the Undertaker. It was a big-time moment for all of us since we have not heard from him ever since the Wrestlemania season was over.

Furthermore, we have learned there were some conflicts going on between Vince McMahon and him. The Deadman was not willing to make any further appearance, reportedly.

With the appearance, The Undertaker not only rubbished all of that rumours ongoing but also hinted that he is back to feature on WWE TV as a full-timer.

Smackdown has always been home to him and he rooted for the brand and its show-runners. His exact words were:

“Wrestlemania will no longer define who I am. I’m back, taking souls and diggin' holes. Survivor Series was where The Undertaker was born, and Smackdown has always been my home.”

After that, we have reported multiple times around Undertaker’s appearance on Smackdown in the month of December. But, that did not happen. We even did not get any official statement from WWE regarding his next appearance in WWE.

The speculations around him suggested that he might appear as AJ Styles’ opponent for the WWE title.

But, now the recent reports suggested that his return might have been on hold due to a big gap between the TLC and Royal Rumble PPV which will take place on January 29th, next year. As you can see the gap is almost for two long months. Hence, WWE decided not to bring Taker back to TV and reserve it only when the Royal Rumble hype ups begin.

With that being said, we can certainly expect him around the first two weeks of January. His presence at the Royal Rumble is almost guaranteed and he will join the blue bandwagon, next year.

His presence will be helpful for WWE to sell out a record crowd of over 65000 people at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Phenome was also seen at backstage during Raw tapings in Texas, a couple of weeks ago, as seen in the above picture.

OneIndia News