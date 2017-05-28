WWE: The Rock fires back to negative responds on his Baywatch movie

New Delhi, May 28: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is considered to be the greatest sportsperson in the world who has also made his presence felt in Hollywood, as well. He was the path-breaker for the WWE superstars, especially when it comes to the movie industry.

He was the first in the company who made some regular appearances in numerous movies paving the way for others. In recent past, we have seen many superstars like John Cena, The Miz or Sheamus picking their acting while away from the ring.

The Rock had two big releases in this year, so far. Last month, it was the Fate of the Furious movie with Vin Diesel which turned out to be blockbuster. This month he had the second release with our Indian Diva, Priyanka Chopra that is Baywatch.

The film is yet to hit the theaters in India. On the USA region, it had a released a week ago with an overall below par ratings from all the critiques. It was well-accepted by the mass audience considering its adult comedy genre but the prime media houses declined it with poor ratings.

Oh boy, critics had their venom & knives ready 😂. Fans LOVE the movie. Huge positive scores. Big disconnect w/ critics & people. #Baywatch🔥 https://t.co/K0AQPf6F0S — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

The former WWE champion took his Twitter handle to fire back at those negative shots claiming that the film was appreciated by the audience. So, despite the negative reviews, the movie has done good business over the two weekends. The above tweet was in response to the review of Justjared.com.

Meanwhile, another popular movie critique, Rotten Tomatoes has stated the following:

"Baywatch takes its source material's jiggle factor to R-rated levels, but lacks the original's campy charm -- and leaves its charming stars flailing in the shallows."

⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ star review. Thanks for "gettin' it". We're #Baywatch! Big, sexy, dysfunctional summer fun. And Zac w/ his 28pack abs. #asshole 🤙🏾 https://t.co/tJogzeGY5u — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017

@Colm17OB Amen brotha. What a job they have huh? Just not in my DNA — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

The Rock responded to such negativity mentioning those reviews who gave the summer entertainer a “thumbs up”. Baywatch is expected to come up with a decent business in our country, as well considering the lead characters and the light-hearted movie that it is.

Meanwhile, The Rock’s production house is gearing up for their next joint venture with WWE. The film is based on WWE superstar Paige’s life and is eyeing for a global release date in this upcoming fall.

OneIndia News