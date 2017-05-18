WWE: The Rock speaks on absence from Wrestlemania and Baywatch movie

Bengaluru, May 18: The Rock was absent from this year’s Wrestlemania. This happened after six long years since returning to the WWE in the year 2011.

Despite this year’s Mania being hosted in his home state of Florida, he could attend the biggest spectacle of the year.

Reports surfaced earlier the event stating that he will be extremely busy for his Hollywood commitments at that timing forcing him to stay away.

His movie with Vin Diesel, Fate of the Furious was on the verge to release whereas he was getting ready for his upcoming release Baywatch.

The movie is set to release in India on May 26th which also stars our very own, Priyanka Chopra. The Bollywood Diva will be portraying the main antagonist’s role in the summer flick.

Meanwhile, a grand premiere of Baywatch was organised by the production house in Miami, Florida, recently where The Rock encountered the entertainment reporter, Chris Van Vliet.

The interviewer wanted to know the exact reason which kept him away from Wrestlemania. In reply, he stated that he was busy shooting the latest season of Ballers in Los Angeles at that point.

The Rock's statement read: "No I didn't get a chance to, I was shooting at that time. We were just wrapping up Ballers in LA so I didn't get a chance to make it."

He was also asked whether his in-ring promo deliveries from WWE have helped him while portraying the role of Mitch Buchanon. The Great One gladly accepted the fact by stating:

"1000%. That was the fun part of this movie. We wanted to make sure that we nailed the tone we also wanted to make sure that we took advantage of the rated R platform. If you've seen the movie, there's a lot of things that are very funny and they're clearly rated R."

The premier of Baywatch was attended by the entire star cast of the movie including Zac Effron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Hannibal Bures.

The former franchise of the WWE is currently busy doing his next project Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Set.

He is also producing the movie based on WWE Diva, Paige. Plus, he plans to start campaigns to run for the President post in 2020.

These commitments are bound to keep him away from the WWE for quite a long time. So, for now, there’s no chance of seeing him in a WWE ring.

OneIndia News