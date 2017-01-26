WWE: The reason why Goldberg was seen bleeding on Raw

Bengaluru, Jan 26: Goldberg resurfaced on the final episode of Monday Night Raw this week. The crowd in the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio broke out into the usual loud chants, "Goldberg, Goldberg." The man headed towards the ring with his spectacular entrance.

Upon getting into the ring, he was seen bleeding badly from his forehead. The commentator, Corey Graves addressed the situation saying that Goldberg has hit hard his head to the locker room door before coming out into the ring.

This incident occurred somewhere in the backstage area and the footage was edited out from WWE television. However, he was seen bleeding for a good part while cutting the promo.

The head-banging ritual is not something new to the former WCW franchise. He often does this to get the adrenaline going before going into live television. This time he head-butted the door too hard that caused something unlikely to the WWE TV which contains PG programming.

This is the reason the footage was edited out. Plus, WWE.com published pictures of Goldberg where the blood was removed via photoshop. This clearly indicates that how much WWE is concerned with the bleeding situations, nowadays. There was just a small amount of blood in Goldberg’s forehead but the production did not forget to wipe that as much as possible.

Previously, during last year’s November when Goldberg was spotted backstage, Sasha Banks spotted the head-butting rituals. While getting ready to make his entry he was seen head-butting the locker room door as hard as possible. This is what Banks had to offer to wrestllingINC.com regarding the happenings:

"He came up to me and said 'hi' and I was like, 'wait, you're saying 'hi' to me? Oh my god! You're Goldberg!' And right before he went out, he looked at me and Bayley and was like, 'you didn't see this'. He headbanged the door just to get himself psyched and ready. Like, that is the coolest thing I've ever seen in my life!"

The Myth was looked a bit shaken after the bleeding incident happened on Raw. However, that did not stop him from cutting a fired up promo before going into the Royal Rumble match. Aftermath, we have seen the iconic moment of Goldberg, Lesnar, and Undertaker standing on the same ring to close the show.

OneIndia News