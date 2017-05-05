WWE: The New Day to appear on IPL Extra Innings T20 next week

Bengaluru, May 5: Ten Sports has just dropped a huge news for the Indian fanbase. The 47-day long cricket extravaganza Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 is under way and they want to promote their product using the platform.

As per the updates given on the channel's Facebook page, the longest reigning tag team champions of the world, The New Day will be present in an episode of IPL "Extra Innings T20" as part of the analyst panel.

The New Day members, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods will be present in India for a three-day tour. They will arrive in Mumbai on May 10th and will be part of WWE’s promotional campaign up to May 12th.

As part of the tour, they will appear live on Indian television for the first time. The 10th May edition of the IPL Extra Innings will witness The New Day as the special guests on the studio from 7 PM onwards. The scheduled match for that evening is Gujarat Lions taking on the Delhi Daredevils. Check out the video promotion of the same here

With this move, it is quite clear that WWE is pulling all the stops to grab the Indian market. As part of their program, the Indian-origin superstar, Jinder Mahal got a huge push, this month and will receive an opportunity to the WWE championship, later this month. He will face Randy Orton at the Backlash PPV on May 21.

The New Day, on the other hand, is out of WWE television for quite sometimes. So, what better way to utilize the most entertaining faction in the history of the WWE in the biggest platform available, right now? It’s quite evident WWE lovers would be glued to the screen to witness what antics they might come up with.

It will also be interesting to see what take they have on the game of Cricket which is still underrated in the United States.

But, we all know that the Unicorns have some opinions for almost all the trending topics. So, they should surprise us with their knowledge on this one which for them is a bigger version of baseball.

OneIndia News