WWE: The Authority to be back on Raw with the Kurt Angle storyline

Bengaluru, July 10: After arriving on WWE Monday Night Raw as the General Manager of the show, fans were waiting for a storyline for Kurt Angle. That finally did kick off with confidential messages sent by an anonymous personality. It was first noticed by the commentator, Corey Graves.

So, he went to Kurt showing the texts mentioning that it might put her position on the show in jeopardy. The GM also accepted that if the texts get leaked, somehow, it could ruin him. Private conversations regarding this issue continued between Kurt and Corey on a regular basis.

Quite expectedly, the rumour mill started running wild trying to predict the person behind this. As per the earlier reports, we have suggested that none but Stephanie McMahon is the one.

She is the commissioner of the show with a heel characteristic. So, at one point a conflict is inevitable between her and Kurt. Plus, with the rich history between the two of them, the creative will not let go an opportunity like this.

Now the recent rumour round-ups from cagesideseats.com suggested that this is just a setup to bring back The Authority in charge of the show. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were the cornerstones of the stable with numerous helping hands by their side.

The Game and her wife took over Raw starting from the night after Summerslam 2013. They controlled every single thing on the show for almost two years, since then. With Kurt in charge, they should be back in order to create a power-packed rivalry. It might happen on tonight’s Raw which will kick-off the feuds for the biggest event of the summer.

This will recreate the infamous rivalry between Triple H and Kurt back from the Attitude Era. We can expect a mega match featuring this two at either Summerslam or Wrestlemania 34. Sources also suggest that it might turn out to be the retirement match for Angle.

Both Triple H & Stephanie are absent from WWE TV since Wrestlemania. Considering that Summerslam is approaching, they are bound to be back, prior to that. Also to be noted, this year will mark the 30th anniversary of the event.

OneIndia News