WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal talks about his win in Money in The Bank

Missouri, June 19: Randy Orton's homecoming could have been a triumph of unprecedented proportions. Thanks to Jinder Mahal, it turned into a nightmare.

Money in the Bank 2017: Results

The Modern-Day Maharaja didn't just defeat The Apex Predator to retain the WWE Championship he won in a shocking fashion last month at the Backlash, he did it in front of Orton's hometown crowd and a cadre of "St. Louis Legends" at ringside that included Greg Gagne, Larry "The Axe" Hennig, Baron Von Raschke, Sgt. Slaughter, Ric Flair and The Viper's father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton.

After successfully defending his title against Orton, Jinder Mahal said: "It feels great, I retained my championship and it was extra special because I got to defeat Randy Orton in his hometown.

"Everything was stacked against me, everybody booed me, but I stayed focus, my goal was to retain the WWE championship, which I did, I am very proud to be representing India.

"Aap sabko bohot bohot shukriya. I look forward to make you all proud regardless whether that is on American soil, Indian soil, Japan in China all over the world doesn't matter because in my heart I represent India all the time and I am very proud to be WWE Champion.

On asked about his mindset while defending his championship, The Maharaja replied: "Yes, obviously it's whole another ball game. It is my first defence so next time I know what to expect and know the pressure is on I know the deck is stacked against me.

"I'll do whatever it takes to win. I have the Singh brothers watching my back and yeah my goals to remain the same to be one of the greatest champions of all time."

OneIndia News