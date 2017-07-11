WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair joins the starcast of Psych: The Movie

Bengaluru, July 11: When we talk about the Women’s Revolution ongoing in the WWE, Charlotte Flair is the first name that comes to our mind. She is the one who once held the record of being unbeaten for 16 straight PPVs in singles matches.

This is one incredible feature that even the who’s who of the WWE does not possess. Ever since debuting in 2015, she proved herself as the most dominant performer ever.

She has spent almost two years on the main roster and become a four-time Raw Women’s Champion, already. There’s no doubt that The Queen will reclaim her throne, once again to increase her championship counts.

But, before that, she will bring her acting skills to a spin-off movie edition to a renowned TV series.

As per the recent updates, Charlotte Flair has been cast in the film called Psych: The Movie. The official Facebook page of the movie broke the news by posting a video featuring the former champion. It will be aired on the USA Network which is home to both Raw and Smackdown in December.

Welcome to the cast, @MsCharlotteWWE! Coming to us from the @WWE, you can catch her as Heather Rockrear in #PsychTheMovie this Dec. pic.twitter.com/NXSXCrUVUX — Psych_USA (@Psych_USA) July 5, 2017

Psych has been a popular series on the same network with James Roday and Dule Hill as the lead stars. Till 2014, 8 seasons have been aired and now the producers are coming up with a movie. The lead characters will be retained in the film, as well.

Charlotte Flair will be essaying the role of Heather Rockrear who is the sidekick of the main villain. Being a born heel, it should be much easy for the genetically superior athlete to bring the character to flesh and blood. The movie will be of a two-hour runtime.

Check out further details given by WWE.com:

“Four-time Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appears in “Psych: The Movie” this December, joining the likes of John Cena, The Miz, The Bella Twins, Big Show, Stacy Keibler and Mickie James on the growing list of WWE Superstars to be part of the USA Network franchise.

The film stars original “Psych” cast members James Roday, Dule Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen and Kirsten Nelson. As first reported by TV Guide, The Queen will play a villainous character named Heather Rockrear.”

OneIndia News