WWE Superstar Bayley fulfills dream of a super-fan

Bengaluru, July 6: Bayley is one of the fewest performers in the WWE who has a huge influence on the fans. The crowd always gives thunderous reactions to every appearance of her in WWE events. The younger audience is especially fond of her considering her gimmick and charming personality.

This, in turn, helps a lot when it comes to merchandise selling. Bayley also keeps her popularity intact by connecting with the fans as much as possible. A similar heart-warming incident took place recently which turned out to be another great example of a WWE Superstar inspiring their fans.

A WWE fan named Liz who claimed herself to be a huge fan of Bayley attended the WWE Raw that took place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, this week. She posted a tweet stating that how much she is excited to be present on the show in her hometown.

Liz also mentioned in her post that she is an aspiring wrestler idolizing Bayley. The Hugger One is the only motivation to her dream to become a female wrestler, someday. So, she wanted to meet the former Women's Champion, if possible.

be at the arena early, make a sign with your name so I can find you easily! Let’s make this happen — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 3, 2017

Bayley noticed this viral tweet and addressed her fan with a direct reply to her. She asked her to be present in the arena much earlier than the show's start time with a sign in her hand so that she could be recognized.

no words could ever describe how much today meant to me. you changed my life. thank you for being you ❤️ i love you forever & always pic.twitter.com/Rt884mMi68 — liz (@hugpIex) July 3, 2017

Found her! Thank you for existing @hugpIex. Live your dreams, Liz. pic.twitter.com/SX0dyUFlQk — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 3, 2017

The fan showed up with a placard in her hand written her name. While entering the arena, Bayley stayed true to her words and took her time to meet the fan. Liz burst out in tears after seeing her idol standing right in front of her.

dude, i've been crying for the past 2 hours 😭 i adore you. i promise to make you proud one day https://t.co/azBQ8bWfk0 — liz (@hugpIex) July 3, 2017

"i'm just lucky to have you" 😭❤️ i can't believe today happened. i'm the luckiest girl alive. i'm so annoying with all these tweets but pic.twitter.com/6fAki8pZrQ — liz (@hugpIex) July 4, 2017

The superfan had the best moments of her life after Bayley gave her motivation to become a wrestler in the future. A series of tweets were posted in succession expressing Liz's joyousness from the incident. Furthermore, this is a true example of how the WWE Universe means to the WWE Superstars.

OneIndia News