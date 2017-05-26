WWE superstar AJ Styles invites Real Madrid footballer to a Live event

Bengaluru, May 26: In an interesting turn of events on the social media, WWE superstar, AJ Styles has made an invitation to Real Madrid player, Keylor Navas. The football player in a Costa Rica native, has been key in Real Madrid's recent success.

The club has been able to win the La Liga trophy after quite sometimes under the football legend, Zinedine Zidane. He has been the manager for the club for this season and was able to earn the accolade.

Real Madrid had won the La Liga in 2012. This past Sunday, they defeated Malaga with a 2-0 score to pull off their first league win in nearly five years. Navas has been able to carry on his brilliant performance in the mentioned match, as well.

So, the face of the Smackdown brand, AJ Styles has posted a 21-second video on his Twitter handle with a short message for Navas. Firstly, he congratulated Navas for the La Liga win of his club real Madrid.

The "face that runs the place" continued to say that he will be eager to meet Navas on June 11th when WWE will conduct a tour in Costa Rica. So, he is inviting him to attend the show on that night.

Styles added that it will be his honor to personally meet Navas in the upcoming live event hosted by the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world. Plus, The Phenomenal One will give him a gift of autographed gloves if he shows up.

In recent times, we have seen on many occasions that WWE superstars tried to congratulate or give a message to their favourite superstar or teams on their wins. Most recently, Triple H has sent a custom WWE Championship belt to John Terry of Chelsea club.

Also, he also has sent a heartfelt wish and a bouquet of flower to the IPL 10 champion, Mumbai Indians team. It is a constant effort to stay in touch with the mainstream sports world.

OneIndia News