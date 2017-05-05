WWE starts European tour; Here is the full schedule

Bengaluru, May 5: WWE arranges a couple of tours to the United Kingdom to serve the huge fanbase there. Generally, the first one happens after Wrestlemania and the second one in the month of November prior to the Survivor Series PPV.

The Undertaker to undergo hip surgery

Keeping the tradition intact, the company kicked off the tour from last night (May 4) onwards with a live event in Glasgow, Scotland. The event card is being promoted as nine-day, nine-event tour and will continue until May 14.

This is the time when the WWE programming remains quite stagnant considering Wrestlemania being just over and Summerslam still months away.

So, this gives them a slot to cater to the WWE Universe, globally with a number of tours. The superstars also get a chance to refresh up themselves and interact with the worldwide fans.

Check out the entire schedule of the UK tour here starting from last night (May 4) (source WWE.com) - All times local

# Thursday, 4 May, 7:30 PM: SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

# Friday, 5 May, 7:30 PM: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales

# Sunday, 7 May, 5 PM: Echo Arena, Liverpool, England

# Monday, 8 May, 7 PM: Monday Night Raw at The O2, London, England

# Monday, 8 May, 7:30 PM: Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, England

# Tuesday, 9 May, 7 PM: SmackDown LIVE, The O2, London, England

# Wednesday, 10 May, 7:30 PM: Genting Arena, Birmingham, England

# Thursday, 11 May, 7:30 p.m.: Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, England

# Friday, 12 May, 7:30 p.m.: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England

The Hardy Boyz kicked off the tour as posted by a video by the WWE. They are traveling in a WWE tour after nearly eight years.

However, the trip started with a controversy when a number of raw superstars went for a trip to the Coliseum in Rome. The bitter rivals, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman were spotted enjoying their times, together.

See they don't hate each other lol 😏 #RomanReigns #BraunStrowman #WWERome #Italy #WWEEuropeTour pic.twitter.com/MVDIMPy42x — Geoff 💯 (@NaosEmpireBoss) May 3, 2017

Roman Regins And Braun Strowman Together I can't believe that 🤔 #WWERome pic.twitter.com/TyGAvPESsC — Brayn Regins (@BraynRegins) May 3, 2017

From Titus O'Neil's Twitter! @WWERomanReigns is in Rome, and yes him and Bruan are in a picture together. #WWERome pic.twitter.com/JtsBtkIonA — RomanReigns.Org (@RomanFansite) May 3, 2017

This took the internet by fire as these two broke their television characters. WWE Superstar, Titus O'Neil posted a group photo of the same making yet another blunder. However, he later realised the mistake and deleted it.

We hope WWE has arranged a jam-packed Raw and Smackdown Live for the upcoming week, next week from London. The UK crowd always remains vocal and deserves to get the absolute best of the WWE programming.

