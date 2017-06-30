WWE star Sheamus to star in new Hollywood movie, needs time-off

Bengaluru, June 30: WWE Superstars Sheamus and Cesaro are the current Raw tag team champions in the company. They have opted the villainous gimmick recently to create some serious bad blood against the legendary tag team, the Hardy Boyz. At Extreme Rules, the duo picked up the Champions defeating the Hardyz.

The rivalry should continue, for now. With the Great Balls of Fire PPV inching closer, it is expected that these two teams will lock horns yet again for the tag titles. It should be confirmed in the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw.

Apart from the WWE storyline perspective, there’s something bigger waiting for the Celtic Warrior in the ongoing summer season. He will go on to take forward his Hollywood stint further with an upcoming venture.

The debutant director Josh Duhamel announced on this past week’s Monday Night Raw stating that Sheamus will star in his movie. The project has been entitled “The Buddy Games” which will also witness the comedian, Mick Swardson.

WWE Studios will be in charge of the production house which means the Celtic Warrior will not leave his home territory while being away from the ring. After the announcement came on Raw, Duhamel posted on Twitter stating more details on the movie will be available, soon.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has noted that due to the filming purpose of the movie, Sheamus will miss in-ring action following the Summerslam PPV. Apparently, he might be absent from WWE TV for six weeks.

The Creative of the Raw programming will write him off storyline via any upcoming incident for the same. With one-half of the tag champs being unavailable, it is quite predictable to say that Sheamus-Cesaro might lose the title, soon.

WWE Studios has presented to us numerous movies like The Condemned 2, 12 Rounds, The Marine series and more in the past. Meanwhile, Sheamus has been part of movies like The Escapist, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and Assault of Darkness.

OneIndia News