WWE: Spoilers for Summerslam main event to be announced in tonight's Raw

Bengaluru, July 17: On the last episode of WWE Raw, it was announced by the GM Kurt Angle that a number one contender’s match will take place for the Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe will square off against each other to be declared Brock Lesnar's opponent after Raw is concluded from Nashville, TN.

Now, the beast incarnate has just been over with a title defense at the Great Balls of Fire PPV. But, coming forward he is going to have a busier season that includes the next title match at Summerslam.

With that being said, the rumour mill is trying to find out what the actual outcome of the contender's match is going to be. Samoa Joe's performance impressed the champion, himself to a great extent. He claimed that the destroyer was able to match up with his physicality, so well.

So, the creative might just want to go with yet another rematch between these two. The crowd reaction for this bout was also very much positive which is a bonus for the creative.

However, the Dirty Sheets stated that the original planning for the main event of Summerslam was always a fatal-4-way match and it has not been removed, till date. So, Brock Lesnar will have to defend his title against three other men, next.

Previously, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Joe were said to be the three contenders. Considering the present situation, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will be added to the match apart from Joe and Lesnar.

So, the upcoming match between the two contenders might witness no definite outcome forcing the creative to come up with this decision at one point. Plus, it's evident that Braun Strowman will also return demanding his title opportunity following his victory over Reigns.

The source also clarified that the earlier report of Dave Meltzer claiming that Reigns Vs Lesnar happening at Summerslam is not true. This rivalry is still being reserved for next year's Wrestlemania.

OneIndia News