WWE and Sony Pictures Network announce weekly Hindi Show

Bengaluru, June 24: Taking one step further in the Indian Television industry, WWE has announced their latest TV series in Hindi.

What’s interesting to note that it will be broadcasted through our native language on the number 1 movie channel in India.

In a joint statement from Sony Pictures Networks India and WWE, it was declared that they will start broadcasting an exclusive Hindi televised program named Sunday Dhamaal on Sony Max.

The program will go on air from 25th June onwards. It will continue airing on every Sunday from 6 PM to 8 PM.

The company has promised to bring the best quality action and family-friendly entertainment for all in those two hours.

Important segment from both WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown will be shown in Hindi with the latest Fallouts and buzz from the social media.

Known faces from the television industry, Salil Acharya, and Madonna Teixeira will host the show, every week. They will try to give a localized experience of the WWE programming in a unique way.

The show is a replacement of the Raw Sunday Dhamaal on Ten Network. The same telecast will go on air on Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD Network on Sunday at 10 AM.

To interact in a live format with the WWE fans in India, there will be a segment called 'Debate of the Week' where the fans can give their opinions on a burning topic using Facebook or Twitter. Their views will be displayed on the show, live.

There will be lucky contests as well to test the fans with some WWE trivia. The lucky fans can win exclusive WWE merchandises.

The Vice President and General Manager of WWE India, Sheetesh Srivastava offered the following comments prior to the show’s launch:

“We are excited to partner with Sony Pictures Networks India to bring our passionate fans new and localized content featuring all their favorite WWE Superstars.

"WWE Sunday Dhamaal gives our massive fan base in India a customized version of WWE’s blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment from Raw and SmackDown every week.”

