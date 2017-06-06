WWE: Smackdown women’s title will not be defended at Money in the Bank PPV

Bengaluru, June 6: The Smackdown women’s division is set to create history at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV. They will compete in the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match in the history of the WWE.

As per announcements of the commissioner, Charlotte, Natalya, Carmella, Tamina and Becky Lynch will the five participants of the match.

Now, we know that there are only five women present on the Smackdown roster. Since five of them will be involved in the inaugural matchup on June 18th, there will be only the champion left who is not supposed to get involved in any in-ring contest, on that night.

The previous planning around the women’s division at Money in the Bank was making a match between Naomi and Natalya for the women’s championship.

The rest of the four women would have competed in the ladder match that was going to be the second matchup from the female roster.

This was the reason a number one contender’s match was announced to take place, last week. But, the plans got changed, abruptly and five names excluding the champion, Naomi was made official, for the match.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the creative shifted from their earlier idea due to the fact that they did not want to make the Money in the Bank ladder match happen with only four women present, there. This could have made the stakes lower for the historic matchup.

This is the primary reason that we will not witness The Glow get lit at the Money in the Bank PPV. This is quite unfortunate for a performer like Naomi who has always been the fighting champion.

While her partners will put their bodies on the line for the briefcase, she has to stay glued to the TV, instead.

Although there are two more Smackdown episodes left before the next Smackdown-exclusive PPV, it is not likely that Naomi’s fortune will be changed.

However, it is expected that an addition will be made to the ladder match in the name of The Ravishing Russian, Lana.

