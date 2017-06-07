WWE: Smackdown women’s championship match confirmed for Money in the Bank

Bengaluru, June 7: Last night, it was a treat for the Smackdown audience as they have witnessed Lana debuting on the show.

Previously, he pledged on Twitter in order to get inserted into the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

So, she showed up on the segment where Shane McMahon was unveiling the first-ever Money in the Bank briefcase for the women’s division continuing her will.

But, quite expectedly, the Commissioner has not accepted her request since she has not proved her in-ring ability to the audience, so far.

To deliver a major statement Lana appeared out of nowhere in between the six-woman tag team contest.

Charlotte, Naomi, Becky Lynch took on the three members of the Welcoming Committee, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina.

The ravishing Russian targeted the champion by pulling off her legs causing the distraction. This allowed Tamina to hit a superkick on Naomi to pin her and with the contest on behalf of her team.

Naomi became furious with the actions of the newest member of the female roster and went straight to the commissioner to make a match official between her and Lana at the upcoming Smackdown-exclusive PPV.

How BAD does @NaomiWWE want to FIGHT @LanaWWE? She will put her TITLE on the line for it! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/MP1MdF8epg — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2017

Shane McMahon granted her wish by making this one as the championship match at the Money in the Bank PPV.

With that being said, Lana will make her official in-ring debut as part of Smackdown roster on June 18th. The PPV will take place in the city of St. Louis, Missouri.

This is going to be quite an interesting matchup between two of the agilest athletes present in the WWE roster. They both are trained in acrobatic moves and the match will surely bring the house down.

Plus, the announcement also ensured that the women’s champion would not be only a spectator at Money in the Bank.

Wiping out the previous possibilities, the creative has arranged something special for her and in order to fill up the match card of the night.

OneIndia News