WWE Smackdown results with video highlights: December 20

Michigan, Dec 21: Last night’s Smackdown Live took place at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

It was supposed to be a filler episode which will build up the big title matches for next week which is going to be the last Smackdown for the year 2016. A major match between Dean Ambrose and Luke Harper was already announced for the show.

The show kicked off in a bigger way with a championship match between AJ Styles and James Ellsworth.

It was a match where Styles got redemption against the 'no chin’ man venting out months of frustrations on him. After picking up a quick victory, he delivered a vicious beatdown on him.

Dolph Ziggler came out to say that Styles will be getting some real competition, next week. A title match between the two of them is already scheduled for December 27th.

Baron Corbin interfered claiming that it should be him instead of Ziggler in the match. This led to a heated confrontation between them and Corbin walked off after connecting with the End of Days on Ziggler.

The Miz had an IC title match with Apollo Crews and quite predictably picked up the win after raking into Crews’ eyes and hitting the skull crushing finale on him.

After the match, Renee Young went to interview Miz and asked him about Dean Ambrose. Miz insulted her saying that she is real concerned with Ambrose since she is the one who’s sleeping with him. Renee slapped Miz into the face before leaving the ring.

The Miz attacked Dean Ambrose after his match with Luke Harper was over. The Lunatic Fringe defeated Harper with an inside cradle but got decimated by the Wyatts and Miz, following the match.

In the women’s division, Natalya finally admitted that she was the one who attacked Nikki Bella. But, she did it in the most disgusting way possible commenting on her personal life.

Alexa Bliss was forced to compete against a Luchador masked woman who made her tap out. After the match, the mystery woman took off her mask and we saw it was none other than Becky Lynch.

The main event was contested between Corbin and Ziggler for the number one contender for the WWE championship. Both men got counted out after they took the fight outside the ring.

As a result, Smackdown GM announced that next week, we will have a triple threat match for the WWE championship on Smackdown.

AJ was furious with the decision and attacked both his opponents with a steel chair.

OneIndia News