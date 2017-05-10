WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: May 9

London, May 10: We are just two weeks away from the Smackdown-exclusive PPV, Backlash.

Major segments for last night’s show were already announced as it turned out to be a spectacular treat for the O2 Arena in London, England.

Here are the results:



Randy Orton kicked off the show with a huge reaction. Quite expectedly, Jinder Mahal alongside the Singh brothers interrupted him to brag about the fact that he will take the title away from at Backlash.

They were further cut off by AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, Baron Corbin returned on the show with Sami Zayn quickly going after him and starting a brawl on the ramp. This led to a chaos inside the ring, as well. The babyfaces stood tall once the ring got cleared.

Becky Lynch Vs Natalya took place, next to all the other members of Smackdown women’s division standing outside the ring. The conflict between Charlotte and Naomi provided the distraction to Becky allowing Natalya to get the pinfall.

At the backstage, Charlotte was still arguing with Naomi about what just happened during the match.

This led to a six-woman tag team match at Backlash between Charlotte, Naomi, and Becky against the three members of the Welcoming Committee.

Luke Harper and Eric Rowan returned to TV after a couple of weeks to square off against each other. The heel Rowan picked up the win by giving a thumb to Harper’s eye and planting him with a slam.

Dolph Ziggler confronted Shinsuke Nakamura inside the ring. The match between these two was made official for the upcoming PPV, Backlash.

Ziggler tried to deliver a sneak attack on Nakamura. However, the King of Strong Styles fired back to shove him off the ring.

Breezango defeated The Ascension in a quick matchup to gain momentum for Backlash. Afterwards, Rusev appeared on the screen to get an answer to the WWE title opportunity demand that he made a few weeks back. The matter will be addressed on next week's Smackdown.

The main event of the night featured Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn squaring off against Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin.

The finishing segment witnessed Orton connecting with an RKO to Owens. The distraction allowed Mahal to hit his finishing manoeuvre Cobra Clutch slam on Orton and pin him for the win. Smackdown ended with Mahal celebrating and talking trash to Orton.

