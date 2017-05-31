WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: May 30

Georgia, May 31: With the Money in the Bank PPV four weeks away, Smackdown Live is about to make the final lineups for the show.

A number one contender’s main event for the women’s championship was announced, earlier. Check out the results from the show hosted by the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Once again Smackdown opened with Kevin Owens hosting the Highlights Reel. He introduced himself as the face of America as it went live into the show.

He called out the guest of the show, Shinsuke Nakamura. Their confrontation was further interrupted by Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn who settling the fallout from last week.

As Zayn and Nakamura stood tall by shoving the heels off the ring, an impromptu tag team match was announced.

The two babyfaces took on Corbin and Owens. In the end, Nakamura connected with his Kinshasa kick to get the pinfall victory.

For the second consecutive time, he pinned the US champion and will get singles match against Owens, next week.

The Usos were cutting a heel promo on their championship reign where they got cut by the returning New Day.

They announced that Shane McMahon has made them the number one contenders. Hence, the tag team title will be on the line at Money in the Bank. The Usos will defend against none other than the New Day.

The fatal-5-way match elimination match to determine the number one contender for Smackdown women’s title took place, next.

It never officially started since all the women created chaos at the ringside by attacking each other. The commissioner came out to announce a historic 'first-ever’ Women’s Money in the Bank match on June 18th.

Breezango came up with another episode of fashion files. Afterward, they defeated The Colons in a quick matchup.

Randy Orton addresses his loss at the Backlash PPV. He stated that it’s a disgrace to his family legacy that he lost to someone like Jinder Mahal.

At Money in the Bank, he will regain the championship in his hometown of St. Louis. Jinder showed up in the tron to witness the future in him. The segment came to an abrupt end.

After Styles and Ziggler had a brief altercation at backstage area, a match for tonight’s Smackdown was made official. It took place as the new main event of the night.

Despite putting up a phenomenal performance, Styles got caught in the ropes by the Show-off. Ziggler then connected with a superkick to beat Styles in his home state of Georgia.

