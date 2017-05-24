WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: May 23

Ohio, May 24: After the successful Backlash PPV, Smackdown Live witnessed the beginning of Jinder Mahal’s reign as the WWE champion.

It also started the lineups for the next PPV in line, Money in the Bank, next month. Check out the results from the show hosted by the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Shane McMahon opened Smackdown to make some major announcements for the Money in the Bank PPV.

He announced the main event match for the event between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton. The Viper is invoking his rematch clause and will get that on the night.

Plus, the commissioner introduced to us the six participants for the Money in the Bank ladder match, this year.

They are AJ Styles, Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens. They all surrounded the ring to cut promos to end the segment.

Charlotte and Becky Lynch teamed up after quite a long time to pick up the win in a short contest. Naomi levelled Ellsworth who was trying to distract for quite sometimes. This allowed Becky to lock in the armbar to make Carmella tap out.

Sami Zayn picked up a quick win against Baron Corbin under a minute. This made Corbin furious and he went straight to deliver an onslaught attack on Zayn.

This left Zayn lying on the floor. The EMTs arrived to check the condition of Zayn as he was carried out the arena via a stretcher.

Jinder Mahal threw a Punjabi celebration inside the ring in order to celebrate his WWE championship win. JBL pointed out that Mahal is the 50th WWE title holder in the history of the company.

The champion stated that he is dedicating this win to the 1.2 billion of Indians. A big pyro went off as he held the title above his head.

In an interesting segment, Tyler Breeze defeated Jey Uso in a quick matchup. Fandango defeated Jimmy in another quick one.

Breezango came up with an idea of a championship rematch, right there. The champions retained the title defeating the contenders.

In the main event, AJ Styles teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to take on Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens.

Ziggler neutralised Styles with a Superkick. But, Nakamura connected with the Kinshasa to pick up the win. Styles and Nakamura celebrated their victory to end the show.

OneIndia News