WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: May 2

California, May 3: Two big matches were already announced to take place on last night’s edition of Smackdown Live. It led the way perfectly towards the next PPV in line.

Check out the results from the evening which saw an emotional goodbye after the main event, perhaps. The episode was hosted by the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

The night kicked off with Jinder Mahal giving back the WWE title to Shane McMahon. He announced a match between him and Sami Zayn for later that night.

The Smackdown commissioner then welcomed Chris Jericho into the blue brand. The crowd gave him a huge reception.

It got even louder with AJ Styles coming down to the ring. Lastly, Kevin Owens showed up in the middle to create a brawl in the ring.

Jinder Mahal faced Zayn with the Singh Brothers in his corner. Zayn was just moments away from picking up the win but once again interference from the newly arrived tag team cost him the match. Jinder planted him with a Full Nelson Slam to pick up the win.

Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English in a singles contest after hitting him with the Tye-breaker. Later, Jericho put Aiden into the List of Jericho for crying after the match.

Dolph Ziggler was furious after WWE revealed the official poster for Backlash featuring Shinsuke Nakamura.

He got to show his frustrations on his opponent for the night, Sin Cara. He pinned the masked superstars by hitting him with a big superkick.

Charlotte was once again the victim of the Welcoming Committee at the backstage area. She received another assault from them.

However, she somehow managed to show up into the ring for her scheduled matchup. James Ellsworth distracted Naomi allowing Carmella to roll her up for the win.

After the match, the trio attacked Charlotte and Naomi, again. Becky Lynch ran out to the ring and signed to join the new faction.

However, he shoved Ellsworth off to Carmella to turn on them. This led to another beatdown to the Irish Lass-Kicker.

In the main event match, Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho in an interesting matchup to win back the United States title.

After the match, Owens continued his assault on Y2J. He placed a chair on Jericho’s head and pushed him into the post. The show closed with an injured Jericho screaming in agony and Owens leaving the arena.

