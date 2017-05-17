WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: May 16

New Hampshire, May 17: The go-home episode of Smackdown Live took place last night at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The final hype ups for the brand exclusive PPV on this Sunday were built on the show with two main event matches.

Here are all the results:

Kevin Owens kicked off the show with his own Highlight Reel show. Quite expectedly, he started bragging about the fact that how he ended Chris Jericho’s career.

Shorty, he got cut off by AJ Styles who wanted to fight Owens. But, Owens bailed out of the ring avoiding any sort of physical contact. Jinder Mahal showed up to have his match with Styles.

Owens was present at the ringside during this first-time matchup. He provided the expected distraction to Styles during the end of the match. This allowed Mahal to connect with the Cobra Clutch slam to pick up a huge win ahead of Backlash PPV.

Breezango had a match with The Colons, next. Despite the mean streak from Colons, Fandango connected with a Falcon Arrow to pick up the win. Aftermath, the tag team champions, The Usos cut a heel promo on their Sunday opponents.

A contract signing happened next with Shane McMahon present in the ring. This was to make the six-woman tag team match official for this Sunday’s Backlash.

Obviously, a chaos broke out during the end leading McMahon booking a match between Carmella and the Smackdown women’s champion, Naomi.

The referee banned Carmella’s partner, James Ellsworth from the ringside. Since the Welcoming Committee was also providing a distraction to Naomi, the official did the same to them, as well.

A brawl broke out between them and Charlotte, Becky on the ramp. This allowed Carmella to roll Naomi up for the win.

Dolph Ziggler cut a promo on Shinsuke Nakamura before facing him at Backlash. Also, Baron Corbin delivered an ambush to Zayn to make their match official for this Sunday.

The main event of the night witnessed Randy Orton squaring off against Baron Corbin. The Lone Wolf connected with the Deep-Six but Orton managed to get his shoulder up. Moments later, The Viper strike with the RKO to pick up the win.

Jinder Mahal came down to the ring with the Singh brothers by his side to attack the champion. The Maharaja put his opponent down with the cobra clutch slam. He ended Smackdown by posing with Orton’s championship belt.

OneIndia News