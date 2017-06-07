WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: June 6

New York, June 7: This week’s Smackdown Live was hosted by the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. Three big matchups were earlier announced for the show including a rematch from last week and a dream contest between Nakamura & Kevin Owens.

Here is how all of those went down on Smackdown:

The show kicked off with Shane McMahon's music. The commissioner unveiled the women's Money in the Bank briefcase in the opening segment.

The entire Smackdown Live women’s roster was standing in the middle of the ring for this historic moment. Meanwhile, an unusual music started playing as Lana made her way into the ring.

Lana demanded to get inserted into the women's ladder match or to get singles match against the champion, Naomi.

But, both the champion and Shane denied it saying that she has not proved her capability, yet. Lana stormed off the ring as the six-woman tag team action commenced, next.

The champion, Naomi was in control of the match until Lana came out to the ring and distracted her. This allowed Tamina to connect with the superkick and pick up the win.

AJ Styles had his rematch against Dolph Ziggler and this time, AJ managed to pick up the win. He countered a rollup from Dolph and converted it into the Styles Clash to earn the victory.

Baron Corbin continued his ambush on Sami Zayn, from behind. Zayn was giving an interview stating how he is eyeing the Money in the Bank briefcase when Baron arrived from backstage and delivered the attack.

Mojo Rawley wanted a match against Jinder Mahal and Shane granted him one. But, the champion was able to hit with the Khallas to pick up the win. After the match, Jinder cut a heel promo to promise that he will retain the title at the upcoming PPV.

The New Day competed the first time on Smackdown Live against The Colons. They got an easy win after hitting the Midnight Hour.

In the main event, the dream match happened between Nakamura and Kevin Owens. The Artist picked up the third consecutive win against KO by hitting the Kinshasa on the United States Champion. After the match, Baron Corbin delivered an onslaught attack on Nakamura as the show came to an end.

OneIndia News