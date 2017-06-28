WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: June 27

San Diego, June 28: The second Money in the Bank ladder match for the women’s division was already announced for this Smackdown.

Plus, three big matches including one Championship match took place on the evening.

Here are the full results:

Daniel Bryan kicked off this week's Smackdown Live with a thunderous reaction from the crowd. While he was trying to hype up the second Money in the Bank Ladder match, Carmella and Ellsworth interrupted him.

The 'no-chin man' went on to deliver some harsh words on the GM that led Bryan to call the security guards and take him off the arena.

The Hype Bros got their match against The Usos with the stipulation that if they win, they will get a title opportunity.

But, the champions prevailed in a short matchup after connecting with a superkick. After the match, The New Day came out and had a confrontation with the Usos.

Lana got the rematch for the Smackdown Women's title. Prior to the match, Lana delivered a sneak attack on the champion to take advantage.

But, Naomi recovered quick from the ambush and connected with a superkick. Then she hit the top rope moon assault to retain the Championship in a quick match.

Randy Orton demanded a rematch for the WWE Championship after Jinder Mahal disrespected his family at Money in the Bank.

Shane McMahon showed up to grant him another opportunity at the title at the Battleground PPV.

However, there will be a stipulation attached to the match. The Champion came out to let us know that the Punjabi Prison will be back after 10 long years inside which the title match will be contested. A video package was shown on the tron to promote the match, further.

Mike and Maria Kanellis appeared in a segment to spread the Power of Love. But, they were soon interrupted by Sami Zayn who was out for his match against Baron Corbin.

The latter one continued his momentum by hitting the End of Days on Sami to pick up the win.

In the second Money in the Bank Ladder match, Becky Lynch was on the verge of winning the contest when Ellsworth showed up and tried to distract her.

Becky shoved him off the ring but got caught by some steel chair shots from Carmella.

The Princess of Staten Island then climbed up the ladder and unhooked the briefcase to become a second-time winner of the Money in the Bank contract. She celebrated to close this week's Smackdown Live.

