WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: June 20

Ohio, June 21: With Daniel Bryan returning on the short to address the landscape of his brand, the stakes were already higher for this week’s Smackdown Live.

In addition, the fallouts of from the Money in the Bank PPV were also addressed as we kicked off things for the next event in line for the month of July.

Here are the results of Smackdown Live:

WWE Smackdown kicked off with the women from the division arguing with the burning controversy from the Money in the Bank event. They demanded that Daniel Bryan should make a final decision about it.

Meanwhile, Carmella and James Ellsworth showed up in the ring to address the WWE Universe. They stated that the match was a No Disqualification one and hence they did not commit any crime. Claiming that the win was absolutely legal, they ended the segment.

Randy Orton gave an interview to Tom Phillips saying that the feud between him and Jinder Mahal is far from over. He is even looking forward to going to India and beat down his family members after what transpired in Randy's hometown.

Kevin Owens showed up in the ring to issue an open challenge for his United States Championship. Any local wrestler from Dayton will be eligible for it. He is bruised from the ladder match but still showed up to defend the title.

AJ Styles showed up instead to interrupt him and joined the commentary table. One-half of the American Alpha, Chad Gable accepted the challenge and squared off against KO. The champion put him down in a dominant fashion with his pendant move of Pop-up Powerbomb.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler in a rematch from Backlash PPV. Also, Big E pinned Jimmy Uso with the Big Ending in a singles contest.

Daniel Bryan showed up to address the controversy from women's Money in the Bank match. He announced a second ladder match for the briefcase on next week's Smackdown. So, Carmella remained the first woman to hand over the contract in the history of the company.

In the main event, Jinder Mahal squared off against Luke Harper. Baron Corbin interrupted pretending to cash in his contract in between the match. However, the champion was able to pin Harper via the Khallas move.

Randy Orton showed up to deliver another beat-down on the Singh Brothers. Both of them were hit with RKOs as Jinder managed to escape the arena with the championship, somehow. The show ended with Orton pointing towards the Maharaja.

