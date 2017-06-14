WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: June 13

Louisiana, June 14: It was the go-home episode of Smackdown Live for the Money in the Bank PPV where the final buildups were made for the event.

WWE returned to the home of Wrestlemania 30 for this edition of Smackdown.

Here are the full results from the show hosted by the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Smackdown kicked off with the usual pyros following with the New Day coming down to the ring. They cut a promo for their match on this Sunday.

Also, they reminded people that this is the last event in New Orleans before WWE returns with Wrestlemania, next year.

The Usos, Breezango and The Colons showed up respectively to have their scheduled 8 man tag team match, thereafter.

The New Day gained the pinfall after Xavier Woods connected with a stomp to Epico. They babyfaces celebrated to end the segment.

Naomi took on Tamina in the already announced matchup. Quite expectedly, Lana showed up prior to the contest for commentary purposes.

However, the champion was able to pull off the victory with a top rope moon assault. Afterwards, Lana attacked her from behind and posed with the Smackdown women's championship.

The confrontation between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal was next. The WWE champion showed up at first with the Singh Brothers to cut another heel promo.

The Viper interrupted him soon and advised the Sing Brothers to get off the ring. Upon that he connected with an RKO out of nowhere to Jinder delivering a major statement. He posed on the turnbuckle with a huge pop from the crowd.

Charlotte took on Natalya in a singles contest in Smackdown. After a back and forth going, Charlotte delivered a big boot to Nattie. But, she kicked out. The Queen connected with a second boot following with Natural Selection to pick up the win.

The main event of the night witnessed a huge six man tag team action with Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler squaring off against Sami Zayn, Nakamura, and AJ Styles.

In the end, it was Sami who sought his redemption by delivering a Helluva Kick to Corbin and get the pinfall.

A brawl broke out afterwards with ladders surrounding the ring. Corbin was the one to stand tall.

However, Nakamura recuperated and shoved him off the ladder with a Kinshasa. He posed with the Money in the Bank briefcase in hand to close Smackdown.

