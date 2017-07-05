WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: July 4, 2017

Bengaluru, July 5: Tonight’s show of Smackdown was already hyped up with the return of the franchise player of the company, John Cena.

American rapper Wale was scheduled to appear in an entertaining 'rap off' contest. Plus, a championship match and a battle royal were announced, as well from the show hosted by the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Check out the results here:

John Cena opened this special Independence Day edition of Smackdown Live in a huge reaction from the fans. While cutting a promo he was interrupted by a returning Rusev who went on to blast the Americans. A fired up Cena challenged him to a match but he decided to back down instead.

At Backstage, Daniel Bryan set up a match between AJ Styles and Chad Gable since Kevin Owens was complaining about these two competing in the battle royal. Only the winner will get the opportunity to compete in it. Styles picked up the win on Gable by hitting with the Phenomenal Forearm.

Carmella and James Ellsworth came out to the ring to boast about last week's Money in the Bank victory. They got cut by Naomi and the Smackdown GM who fined Ellsworth for interrupting the ladder match. Plus, the no-chin man was suspended from the show for 30 days.

The Smackdown Women's championship match was contested next between Naomi and Lana. It was another quick win by the champion who put away Lana by a submission move. Tamina showed up after the match in the corner of Lana.

Randy Orton received a match against Aiden English. The latter's antics made him furious and he disqualified himself. An RKO finished off the contest after which Jinder Mahal showed up to confront Orton. The Viper cut a promo on the Punjabi Prison match to end the segment.

The rap contest featuring Wale was an entertaining one. Once the Usos pushed one member of the New Day, the guest declared the later team as the winner of the contest.

Shinsuke Nakamura was attacked by Baron Corbin at backstage, once again to carry on the feud. Sami Zayn interrupted the Power of Love between Mike and Maria Kanellis, once again to continue the rivalry.

The Independence Day Battle Royal took place in the main event of Smackdown. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn were the last two standing in the ring. Styled hit Zayn with a Pele kick to win the match and become the number one contender for the United States title.

Kevin Owens tried to deliver a sneak attack on Styles from behind. However, Styles hit with a kick to shove him away from the ring. He celebrated with the title to end this week's Smackdown.

OneIndia News