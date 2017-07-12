WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: July 11, 2017

Bengaluru, July 12: With only two weeks remaining for the Battleground PPV, WWE Smackdown was hosted live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The crowd was already hyped with a miraculous title change at the MSG Live on last Friday. We have crowned a new US Champion in AJ Styles.

Let's check out what was in store on last night's Smackdown.

The show went live with the new United States Champion AJ Styles showing up to celebrate his victory from this Friday's MSG Live. He is proud to hold the prestigious US title in his hand and dare to face anybody while defending it.

John Cena answered the open challenge and Styles accepted it to set up an impromptu title matchup.

However, once the bell rang, Kevin Owens music hit the arena and he interrupted saying that he deserved the title rematch, not John Cena. Rusev entered the fray, as well to create a chaos inside the ring. Rusev stood tall by applying the accolade on Cena.

Tye Dillinger took on Jinder Mahal in a nontitle match, next. The Champion picked up quite an easy win over the Perfect 10 after connecting with the Khallas. After the match, Jinder cut a heel promo on his next title defense. Plus, he let us know that the Punjabi Prison will be on Smackdown, next week.

To determine the next number one contender for the Smackdown women's championship, Shane McMahon announced that a fatal 5-way elimination match will be contested at Battleground. Charlotte, Becky, Natalya, Tamina, and Lana will compete in the match.

Furthermore, Carmella tried to reinstate James Ellsworth on the show again but the commissioner never allowed it. He set up a tag team match with Charlotte and Becky teaming up against Tamina and Natalya. The latter team picked up the win after Tamina connected with a superkick to Charlotte.

A match was scheduled between Nakamura and Baron Corbin but it never took place since the Lone Wolf delivered another assault on the Artist while he was making his entrance. Nakamura recuperated from the attack and wanted to have the match but Corbin walked off.

Maria and Mike Kanellis had yet another backstage segment with Sami Zayn in which Mike smashed a flower-vase on the head of Zayn. He needed to receive medical attention following this. Xavier Woods defeated Jey Uso in a singles match via an elbow drop off the top rope.

In the main event of the night, AJ Styles and John Cena teamed up against KO and Rusev after what transpired in the opening segment. The babyface team picked up the win after Styles neutralized Rusev and Cena connected with an AA to KO. Cena and Styles celebrated to close this week's Smackdown.

