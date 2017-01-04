WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: January 3

Florida, Jan 4: Tuesday Night’s hottest show, Smackdown Live rolled on last night from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida with the main event for the Intercontinental championship.

The night kicked off with the Miz demanding an apology from Renee Young for slapping him two weeks ago.

Dean Ambrose showed up as Maryse got into his face and slapped him hard to finish the segment.

We got a matchup between Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin as announced earlier. Corbin connected with the End of Days to win it.

After the match, he continued his assault on Ziggler with a steel chair in hand. Kalisto ran down to make the save. But stunning everyone, Ziggler super-kicked the masked Luchador to turn heel.

Becky Lynch got a match against last week’s mystery attacker, La Luchadora. She made her tap out with her submission move and removed the mask only to find out that it was Alexa Bliss.

Another masked Luchadora came down to deliver another assault to Becky and put her down.

Cena and Styles contract signing took place with Daniel Bryan present in the ring. After Cena signed it up, Corbin entered showed up to declare that he will be entering the Royal Rumble and win it to challenge either one of them at Wrestlemania. Styles put Cena down from the back to end the segment.

Carmella featured in a match against NXT’s Aliyah and won it via distraction from Ellsworth. American Alpha featured in a non-title match against Breezango to win it. The Wyatt family declared that next week they will claim the rematch for their title on Smackdown.

Nikki Bella confronted Natalya to hear the nasty words from the Hart Queen, again. Nattie despised Nikki with her trash talking saying that John Cena will leave her one day. Nikki could not resist herself and blasted Nattie with a forearm.

Prior to the main event, Maryse insulted Renee Young at backstage by slapping her.

Ambrose took the ultimate revenge on the A-lister by taking away the IC title from him. Maryse slapped Ambrose again to get herself out from the ringside by the referee.

Ambrose connected with the Dirty Deeds to win the IC title. He finished Smackdown by celebrating with his second Intercontinental championship.

OneIndia News