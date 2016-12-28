WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: December 27

Chicago, Dec 28: Last night’s Smackdown Live was the last televised episode of WWE for the year 2016 and they concluded it in a big way.

The lineups for the night were already stacked with three title matches. Plus, John Cena was scheduled to return big time after a hiatus of three months. The episode was hosted by the All-State arena in Chicago, Illinois.

So, we kicked things off with the return of John Cena. The crowd was on their feet as Smackdown started with his music.

Loud Cm Punk chants broke out in the arena as Cena said he missed the hell of this atmosphere ad so “Let it rain”.

He further added that the night was going to be an epic one since there are several championship matches stored.

Then he addressed the WWE triple threat championship match set in the main event. Plus, he made a blockbuster announcement saying that at the Royal Rumble PPV, he will challenge the man whoever comes out victorious as the WWE champion.

The Smackdown tag team championship was defended next in a four corner match. Heath Slater-Rhyno and The Usos were eliminated in quick time with American Alpha and the Wyatts remaining.

The finishing saw a misunderstanding between Orton and Harper which allowed the American Alpha to capitalize with the Grand Amplitude to become the new tag team champions.

Alexa Bliss successfully defended her Women’s championship against Becky Lynch. La Luchadora’s music played in the middle of the match as she showed up and connected with a cheap shot to Becky. Bliss then picked up the victory with a DDT.

The Miz was interviewed by Renee Young at backstage. However, it was never finished since Dean Ambrose showed up and attacked Miz in security’s dress. He laid the A-lister down to take redemption from last week.

The main event was next, as AJ Styles defended his title against Ziggler and Corbin. Ziggler trying to capitalize by connecting with Zig-Zag but Corbin hit the End of Days on him.

Styles then took out Corbin with a forearm and pinned Ziggler to retain his championship. John Cena came out to shake hands of the champion as we learned that the match between Cena and Styles is now official at Royal Rumble.

