WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: May 9

London, May 9: WWE’s European tour continues as Smackdown Live will also come live from the United Kingdom.

We are just two weeks away from the first Smackdown-exclusive PPV, Backlash. So, the rivalries for the event will be reaching to their boiling point.

Tonight’s edition will take place from the O2 Arena in London, England. The live streaming of the episode will go on the air from 5.30 AM onwards on the Ten 2 Network with the talking Smack show at 8.30 AM. The repeat telecast will be available on Ten 1 Network at 5 PM and 9 PM, tomorrow.

Jinder Mahal has received enough push before reaching to his main event spot at Backlash. Last week, he returned the WWE championship to the General Manager, Shane McMahon after vowing that he will take it from Randy Orton.

Meanwhile, the Viper was absent on the last week’s show following the House of Horrors match at payback. He will return, tonight with his own message.

Jinder and his partners in crime, the Singh Brothers will be sneaking from the back to deliver yet another assault on him. So, it will be interesting to see whether Orton could fight back.

The main event feud for the Backlash PPV is going to be the AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens one. Now that, Owens is completely done with Jericho after winning the US title back. He is at his very best after showing his fury on Y2J, last week.

So, if anybody can put the resistance against him, is the man who built Smackdown Live, AJ Styles. These two are the veterans from the indie circuit and WWE fans can’t wait to see these two locking horns. The feud for the US title will start officially, today.

Baron Corbin was suspended for one week after putting his hands on the officials on the Talking Smack show, two weeks ago.

He will be back tonight with vengeance in mind. There’re fewer chances that Sami Zayn could counter attack the wrath of the Lone Wolf. This would also set a contest at the Backlash PPV.

The women’s championship picture is quite unclear, for now with Charlotte acting like a babyface, starting from last week.

It is expected that Naomi might face Natalya for the title at Backlash whereas Carmella will begin a feud with Becky Lynch. A clear picture should be given when Smackdown comes live, tonight.

Meanwhile, a singles contest will take place tonight between Becky Lynch and Natalya. Also, Breezango will build some momentum ahead of their tag title opportunity.

OneIndia News