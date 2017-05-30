WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: May 30

Georgia, May 30: Tuesday Night Smackdown Live is rolling with a new champion. Everyone is talking about the shocker that Jinder Mahal has been able to pull off at Backlash. Last week, we have seen a rare title celebration for him in Punjabi style. This week, he should come up with some more.

Smackdown will be hosted by the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, tonight. It will be aired live on the Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards with the Talking Smack show on 8.30 AM. The repeat telecast will take place at 5 PM and 10 PM on Ten 1 Network, tomorrow.

The reigning WWE champion might be living his dream, at the moment. But, he should be aware of the fact that The Viper is still waiting for him. If anyone from the WWE knows how to strike back, it’s Randy Orton.

He was not present on last week’s show following the devastating loss at Backlash. But, he will make his presence felt, tonight.

So, Jinder better be ready for him. He will be furious to strike back after getting his title rematch at Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, the women’s division will once again be in the main event spot, on tonight’s show. Five women, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina will fight it out for the number one contender’s spot. WWE.com has already hyped up the match with the following:

“The battle lines have been firmly drawn in the SmackDown LIVE Women's division ... but those lines are more than likely to be quickly swept away when it comes to becoming No. 1 contender to Naomi’s SmackDown Women’s Title.”

It will be interesting to see whether the members of The Welcoming Committee keep their unity even in a match where every woman will fight for herself. As per the reports, Natalya is the favorite one to win this bout and go ahead to challenge the champion.

We are waiting for a long time to witness the presence of The New Day and that should happen on tonight’s show with the champions finally over with Breezango. AJ Styles will continue his feud with Kevin Owens for the US title.

The New Day has appeared on last week’s episode of Talking Smack whereas they are still to make their Smackdown debut. That should happen today starting a rivalry with The Usos.

WWE has not provided any update on Sami Zayn’s condition following Corbin’s attack. There’s a rumour suggesting that he might get replaced by Rusev at the Money in the Bank match. We might get to know it officially.

