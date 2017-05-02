WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: May 2

Fresno, May 2: Although the Payback PPV was a Raw-exclusive one, it has altered the landscape of Smackdown Live, a bit.

From tonight onwards we will see the build up towards the first Smackdown-exclusive PPV, Backlash on May 21st. We should learn at least a couple of matches announced for the PPV, tonight.

The episode will take place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The live streaming will be available from 5.30 AM onwards on Ten 2 Network with the Talking Smack show on 8.30 AM. The repeat telecast will be on the air on Ten 1 Network at 5 PM and 9 PM, tomorrow.

Randy Orton lost the final bout against Bray Wyatt via interference from the number one contender, Jinder Mahal and his brethren, the Singh Brothers.

The new Indian sensation is set to get a big push towards the Backlash PPV with his partners in crime.

The match between Jinder and Randy Orton is all set for Backlash. The question is what would happen to the WWE title that Jinder has stolen from the Viper.

Also, we should expect the Singh brothers start to make their presence felt on the tag team division.

A big alteration was made to the Smackdown roster when Chris Jericho won the United States title back from Owens.

Fans might be thrilled to see Y2J on the blue brand. But, he is still scheduled to go on a tour with his music band, Fozzy starting from tomorrow night.

Hence, a rematch was announced to take place on the show. Jericho is supposed to drop the title to Owens to solidify the end of his WWE stint, for now. Styles and Owens would then go on to headline the Backlash PPV.

In the women’s division, we have seen a sudden rise of a faction led by Natalya. They put down the champion Naomi and the challenger, Charlotte, last week. The question is what would happen to the championship picture from now on.

There should be a rematch between Charlotte and Naomi at Backlash. But before that, they will team up against Natalya and Carmella which suggests that the Queen would take a face-turn starting from this week.

A feud between Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin will start to build following Corbin’s attack on Talking Smack.

Shane McMahon suspended the Lone Wolf which means he should be kept off from TV, this week.

In the tag team division, The Breezango will try to make an impact to claim the titles after they became the number one contenders.

OneIndia News